Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Vereit’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

