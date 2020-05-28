Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Best Buy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,138 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,108 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $71,290.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,750 shares of company stock worth $16,023,290 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $79.08 on Thursday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.