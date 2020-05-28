Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,202 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,794 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 352,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,460 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

