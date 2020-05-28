Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $133,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,705,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 2,963,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,021,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 2,965,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,162,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 1,263,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,807,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,386,000 after buying an additional 1,372,172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,544,956 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 2,115,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

