CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.66

Shares of CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and traded as high as $27.50. CENTY NEXT FINL/SH shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

About CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Bank of Ruston that provides various professional and personal banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending services to residential and commercial customers.

