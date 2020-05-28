Caretrust REIT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 751 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,111% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

