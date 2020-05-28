Caretrust REIT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 751 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,111% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.
CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caretrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.
