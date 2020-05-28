CapWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,330.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Aegis lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.