Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,207.97 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,330.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,990.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.