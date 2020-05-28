Cannae Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,007 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 983% compared to the typical volume of 93 call options.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. Cannae has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $8.12. Cannae had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 73.28%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $617,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,462.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cannae by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

