Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.18

Shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.18 and traded as low as $2.95. Cancer Genetics shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cancer Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cancer Genetics stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.48% of Cancer Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics.

