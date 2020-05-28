Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,986 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher H. Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

