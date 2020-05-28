Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,961 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,537.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 202,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,635,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,688,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 107,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $71.09.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

