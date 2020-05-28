Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 33.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 85.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of TM opened at $126.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04. Toyota Motor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $108.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.67. The company has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

