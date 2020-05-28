Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Caleres has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.95-2.15 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.95-2.15 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAL opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Caleres has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $272.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

