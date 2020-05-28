Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,056,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 126.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.3% in the first quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,525,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 123,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 12.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.