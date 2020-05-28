Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Trading 5.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.14, 187,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average session volume of 71,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Specifically, insider F Kevin Tylus purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $79,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diego F. Calderin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $55,160.00. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMTC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $54.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.99 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,094,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,146,000 after acquiring an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 715,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 89,713 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,003,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 61,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

