Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $28.23

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 30.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,940 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1,574.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,297 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

