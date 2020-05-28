Brokerages Set Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $61.25

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ BL opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Blackline has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $74.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Marc Huffman sold 686 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $46,545.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,033 shares in the company, valued at $10,654,689.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 800 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $54,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,813.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,926 shares of company stock worth $16,111,589 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 285.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

