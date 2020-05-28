Brokerages Anticipate Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.03 Million

Brokerages expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to report sales of $92.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $93.06 million. Farmer Bros posted sales of $142.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full-year sales of $512.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.20 million to $513.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $494.41 million, with estimates ranging from $461.50 million to $527.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FARM. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of FARM opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97. Farmer Bros has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

