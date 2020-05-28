Broadcom (AVGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th. Analysts expect Broadcom to post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $287.59 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.31 and a 200-day moving average of $286.84.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

