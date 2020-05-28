British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,298,000 after acquiring an additional 610,881 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

