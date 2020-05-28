Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $535.50

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $535.50 and last traded at $533.83, with a volume of 35857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $520.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Boston Beer from $489.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Boston Beer from $409.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Boston Beer from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total transaction of $374,112.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,263 shares of company stock valued at $40,272,897. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

