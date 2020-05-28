BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. BNK Petroleum shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 110,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $16.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Get BNK Petroleum alerts:

BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BNK Petroleum Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BNK Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNK Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.