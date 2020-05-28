Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) & SINO LD LTD/S (NYSE:SNLAY) Head to Head Analysis

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and SINO LD LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 23.36% 8.48% 2.02% SINO LD LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINO LD LTD/S has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and SINO LD LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 8.03 $305.57 million $2.46 10.24 SINO LD LTD/S $1.37 billion 5.75 $1.79 billion N/A N/A

SINO LD LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. SINO LD LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and SINO LD LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 SINO LD LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $29.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than SINO LD LTD/S.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats SINO LD LTD/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SINO LD LTD/S

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, notes issue, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, share investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2018, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.9 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

