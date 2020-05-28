Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.66

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.66 and traded as low as $13.13. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 10,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 734.9% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 351,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 167.9% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 68,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.