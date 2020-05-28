Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

BILL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $97.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.53.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $180,858,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,222,000 after acquiring an additional 552,729 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,107,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 620.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after buying an additional 660,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

