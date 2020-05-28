Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $31.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Big Lots traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $38.06, approximately 1,561,970 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,342,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 4.55%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

