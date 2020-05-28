Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from its transformation initiative, including the Operation North Star that encompasses driving the top-line growth, cost containment, as well as enhancement in systems and infrastructure. Moreover, it has been making operational enhancements and enhancing digital capabilities. Impressively, Big Lots has been witnessing higher sales for essential items, including consumables and food. These have been driving the company's comparable sales. However, management had withdrawn outlook for the first quarter and fiscal 2020, thanks to heightened uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The company also made unplanned expenditure on temporary store, distribution center wage increases and other items.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Big Lots from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Big Lots stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

