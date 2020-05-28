BidaskClub Upgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SABR. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.76. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 412,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 146,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 92,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

