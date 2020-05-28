Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Instinet cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.52.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,750 shares of company stock worth $16,023,290. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

