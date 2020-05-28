Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $181.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

