BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.69

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $10.15. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 91,859 shares trading hands.

BCBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.66.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 14.00%. Research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

