Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.37% of Dril-Quip worth $25,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRQ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $2,320,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 175,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $714,000.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRQ. TheStreet lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. G.Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

