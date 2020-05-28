Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $23.28 Million Stock Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,660 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Freshpet worth $23,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. Freshpet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $81.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,291.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,549,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,465 shares of company stock worth $4,637,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

