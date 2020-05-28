Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNO opened at $15.06 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $717.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,780.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,758 shares of company stock valued at $575,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

