Bank of Montreal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,210 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,308% compared to the typical volume of 157 call options.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.64. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4,972.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

