Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SBAZ) Financial Contrast

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Santander Brasil and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander Brasil 0 3 2 0 2.40 ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Santander Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 97.77%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander Brasil $22.66 billion 0.82 $4.16 billion $1.05 4.70 ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A

Banco Santander Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Banco Santander Brasil pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander Brasil and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander Brasil 17.70% 16.93% 2.17% ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28%

Summary

Banco Santander Brasil beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

