Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Price Up 1.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Baker Hughes traded as high as $16.17 and last traded at $16.24, approximately 327,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,092,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.