BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

Media coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has trended extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 502.40 ($6.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 514.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 566.95. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85).

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 705 ($9.27) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 651.92 ($8.58).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

