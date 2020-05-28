BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -5.00

Media coverage about BAE Systems (LON:BA) has trended extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.
Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 502.40 ($6.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 514.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 566.95. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85).
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
