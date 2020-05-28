AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $1,105.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $967.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $1,275.00 price target (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,212.35.

AZO opened at $1,164.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,023.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,073.04. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 61.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in AutoZone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

