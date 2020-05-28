AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Cfra reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,212.35.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO opened at $1,164.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,023.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,073.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 61.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.