AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Buy Rating from Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet reiterated their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,212.35.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,164.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,023.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,073.04. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 61.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

