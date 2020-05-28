Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.60

News articles about Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) have been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aurion Resources earned a news impact score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aurion Resources from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Aurion Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

CVE AU opened at C$1.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.42. Aurion Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $101.26 million and a P/E ratio of -62.63.

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.