Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.06

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc (TSE:ORA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.06 and traded as high as $66.00. Aura Minerals shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 225 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $309.13 million and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.06.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras and the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil. It is also conducting an exploration program at its Sao Francisco gold mine in Brazil; and developing the Almas and Matupá gold projects in Brazil, as well as the Tolda Fria gold project in Colombia.

