Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.69

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and traded as high as $14.65. Atlanticus shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 7,200 shares traded.
ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $218.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.
Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.
