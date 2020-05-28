Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.69

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and traded as high as $14.65. Atlanticus shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 7,200 shares traded.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 103,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

