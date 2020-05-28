Athene Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,307 put options on the company. This is an increase of 5,931% compared to the average volume of 88 put options.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,395,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Athene by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $74,638,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Athene by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Ltd bought a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter worth about $57,163,000.

NYSE:ATH opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

