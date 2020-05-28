Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

AHT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,200,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 55,287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 146,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

