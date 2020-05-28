Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Armstrong World Industries worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. ValuEngine raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of AWI opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 71.34% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

