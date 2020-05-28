Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Given Neutral Rating at Nomura

Nomura restated their neutral rating on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFI. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong Flooring has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.11.

NYSE AFI opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.77. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.69.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Armstrong Flooring news, CEO Michel Vermette acquired 89,581 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $166,620.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $209,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

