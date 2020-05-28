argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Up 0.9% After Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $258.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $218.19 and last traded at $214.06, 16,383 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 121,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.12.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARGX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on argenx from $198.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on argenx from $192.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in argenx by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 1.05.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. On average, analysts expect that argenx SE – will post -9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

